Hi guys. I know it’s been quiet around these parts lately. That’s because we’ve had our heads down finishing projects.

And one of those projects was Revolution Part Two and YOU GUYS IT’S HERE IT’S OUT IN THE WORLD AND YOU CAN GET IT AND READ IT RIGHT NOW OMG!

Please excuse my complete lack of chill. There were times these last two years when I thought this day would never come. But it did. It’s here. Dominion of the Damned is completely finished.

Currently both this new release and Revolution Part One are 99 cents. In about a month I’ll merge them into one volume and unpublish the second part, and raise the price on the complete volume. That means two things: one, you’ve got about a month to grab both halves for under $2 and save a buck or two; and two, if you leave a review, please leave it on Part One’s Amazon page, because that’s where the complete volume will live, and Part Two’s Amazon page will be going away.

And in this day of rule by algorithm, reviews are very, very much needed and appreciated.

Phew! So what else is new? We finished the chicken coop and got the chicks moved in. They’re no longer chicks, really, but adolescent chickens. They’ve about got all their feathers and they’re starting to make clucking noises. It’s still pretty darn cute. AND I’m pretty sure we’ve got a rooster in the mix, which makes me glad we didn’t order one.

Now that things are calming down I’m hoping to get back to some kind of blogging schedule soon. Until then…

Happy reading!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

More

Pocket

LinkedIn



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...