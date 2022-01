Have you heard of Shepherd.com? It’s a new book recommendations site whose goal is to offer readers an alternative to Goodreads, which, let’s be honest, isn’t always a fun experience.

Still in beta, Shepherd currently solicits and curates book recommendation lists from authors from a wide range of genres… including yours truly!

Click here to go there and read my list of the best books with haunting and unconventional love stories that are sure to appeal to fans of Restless Spirits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

More

Pocket

LinkedIn



Reddit