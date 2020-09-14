It’s Splitsville for Revolution

Okay, guys, it’s time to face reality. There is simply no way I’m going to finish drafting Revolution early enough to have time to do editing justice before the October 11 release date, which I can’t reschedule again. After a lot of agonizing over what I’m going to do, a solution finally occurred to me, one I wish I’d thought of two months ago:

I’m going to pull a George R.R. Martin on this thing. In other words, I’m splitting it in two.

Granted, this novel is nowhere near the epic length of an ASOIAF volume. But I’ve got fifteen chapters edited and ready to go, minus a bit of tweaking on the last bit so it feels more like the end of a book and not just the end of a chapter. And of course since you’ll be getting what amounts to half a novel in October instead of the whole thing, I’ll also be dropping the price to 99 cents. If you pre-ordered, don’t worry — you’ll get the new low price when you get charged on launch day.

Hey, and this way Celine gets a cover, too!

I’m still hoping to have the second half ready to go in November, so you won’t have to wait long for the final conclusion. And full disclosure — not long after it’s done I’ll merge it into one volume and probably take down the two separate parts. But at 99 cents each, grabbing them separately will ultimately save you a dollar or two over what I’ll end up pricing the complete volume.

I’m really sorry if anybody’s disappointed by this. I’ve been doing my best, but between the effort it takes each day to manage the cognitive dissonance that is Life in 2020 and managing my dog’s illness, not to mention other responsibilities I can’t put off until the book is done, I’m going as fast as I can, and it’s simply not fast enough. Hopefully, this will give you guys who’ve been waiting patiently something to tide you over while allowing me to finish this baby at a pace I can actually handle.

Once again, thanks for hanging in there with me.