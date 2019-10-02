by Jean Marie Bauhaus

Dominion of the Damned is Now an Audio Book!

Dominion of the Damned Audio BookIt’s been a while since I posted book news here on the blog (to make sure you don’t miss any of that, it’s best to sign up for my newsletter, which you can do below), but I have things to tell you!

To start with, over the summer I collaborated with the very talented voice narrator Raquel Beattie to produce an audio version of Dominion of the Damned. I couldn’t be more excited or pleased over how well Raquel brought Hannah, Alek and company to life. Listen to a sample on Amazon, and get it free on Audible when you sign up for a free trial!

Watch this space for more news coming soon!

 

One thought on “Dominion of the Damned is Now an Audio Book!

  1. Pingback: Pre-Order Deliverance of the Damned (Plus a Cover Reveal)! – Jean Marie Bauhaus

