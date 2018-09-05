Cover Reveal: Dominion of the Damned (New Edition)

Posted on by Jean Marie Bauhaus

As you may or may not be aware, Dominion of the Damned has been getting an update to bring it more in line with the writing of the sequels (because six years is a long time for one’s writing style to evolve), and the new revised edition will be back on virtual book store shelves very soon (in the meantime you can read the revised-but-not-actually-finalized version for free on Wattpad).

And it’s getting a new outside to go with it’s new insides.

Here’s your first look at the brand new cover for the new-and-improved Dominion of the Damned:

Dominion of the Damned by Jean Marie Bauhaus

What do you think?

