Writing and Self-Awareness and General Adulting FTW

Last week was not a good week, y’all. Terrible weather, terribly unhealthy food choices and not nearly enough sleep all conspired together to leave me trapped in a morass of brain fog and lethargy. No writing got done, but I did manage to cobble together a potential cover for my Dominion sequel, so it wasn’t a complete loss. And the week before that I finished the first novella in my new supernatural horror series, so I didn’t feel too terrible about taking a writing break.

I mostly spent my time and what little brain power I could muster doing a deep-dive into the Enneagram, which was incredibly insightful. If you’ve never heard of the Enneagram and have no idea what I’m talking about, it’s a personality framework that delves way deeper into your psyche than Myers-Briggs. Where MBTI focuses on how we take in and process information, the Enneagram gets down to the nitty-gritty of the core beliefs, fears and desires that drive our behavior. It’s a great tool for both increasing self-awareness and gaining a better understanding of the people we love, and I’m kind of obsessed with it right now.

If you’d like to check it out, it’s not as simple as taking an online quiz to find out your type. It takes a bit of reading. The Road Back to You is a great primer (and its available to read for free on Hoopla)–it’s faith-based, but full of great info. If you’re averse to reading about it but are still curious, prefer a more secular angle and are also NOT averse to foul-mouthed hostesses dropping F-bombs, I recommend the podcast Enneagram for Idiots. If you like the faith angle and don’t so much like the cussing, then the Typology podcast might be worth your while.

After a weekend of rest, sunshine, yard work and a couple of Benadryl-enhanced nights of sleep, I’m feeling back to normal this week, and managed to get a couple of pages of another WIP written this morning. This week is going to be mostly full of more yard work and fun grown-up chores like doing our taxes and insurance paperwork, but I’m determined to write at least a page or two on that WIP each day. And I’m also getting very close to finally being able to make an announcement about Dominion. So stay tuned!