A Quick Update, and All the Praise Hands Emojis for Sunshine!

Today is a busy one. We seized the nice weather to get outside and make a dent in the leaves that are piled everywhere, and I’ve got some paid writing lined up for this week, so I’ll have to keep this short. But first, can I just take a moment to lift up praise hands for 50+ degree weather in the first week of January? Today is beautiful, and just two days ago we had snow (which was a different kind of beautiful, but not so great for my seasonal affective disorder). It felt great to get outside and get some sunshine and work up a sweat.

I just got an alert that we’re under a winter storm watch, so maybe we’ll get more snow tonight. Sure glad I was able to soak up some sun today.

So how about a quick progress report? I’ve been squeezing in sprints where I can and it’s already adding up. I’m already several pages into what I think is going to be my last big chapter/scene of Revelation Part Two. Scanning the outline yesterday, it looks like once I’m past this, the rest is just a series of shorter scenes leading up to the end. I’m not putting a timeline on finishing, and I don’t want to mention being optimistic about tying up this draft by a certain date in case the powers that be decide to go out of their way to quash my optimism, but… it’s getting there. It’s close enough to the end that all my other (non-blogging, non-freelance) projects are on hold until it’s done.

Speaking of freelance writing, I’d best get to it. How’s the weather in your neck of the woods? Do you love snow, or is sunshine your lifeline during these dark, cold months?