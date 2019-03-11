Spring is in the air and I have so many plans

We’re already eleven days into March, and I’m finally feeling better, Daylight Savings Times’s attempts to rob me of sleep notwithstanding. It’s been a slow journey getting here, but I realized yesterday that I’ve had more energy lately and it’s been a while since I’ve had to battle brain fog.

A few things are responsible for this development. Back at the start of the year I cut way back on sugar and also started doing yoga regularly, and I’ve stuck with those things. Getting out to help rake leaves a couple of hours at least once a week has also helped to build up my stamina. I’ve lost about ten pounds, which is really amazing, considering that A) I wasn’t actually trying to and B) I’ve had to work really hard at losing weight my entire life. So either, God forbid, I’ve got some kind of wasting sickness I’m not aware of, or my body has actually finally healed to a point that I have a healthy metabolism and just eating healthy most of the time and doing a normal amount of activity can actually make me lose weight like a normal person.

But I think the real turning point came when I started going to bed earlier. Ever since our dog got sick, I’ve been making myself stay up until 10 PM so I can give him his last heart and seizure meds of the day, only for him to inevitably wake me up around 5 AM, if not earlier. So I’ve started setting an alarm for 10 and turning my light out between 9 and 9:30. Usually, when the alarm goes off, I give him his meds and then go right back to sleep, and I’ve actually been managing to get almost 8 whole hours of sleep more often that not, and I feel tons better. I don’t know why it never occurred to me I could do this sooner. At any rate, it sure is nice to have energy again (something I suspect I wouldn’t have if I actually had a wasting sickness), and I expect that will only get better as the days get longer and warmer.

With increased energy comes increased productivity. As much as I try to separate my productivity from my self-worth, it still feels great to be getting stuff done. Starting today I set a goal of writing at least 2,000 words of fiction a day, and in meeting that goal this morning I came very close to finishing a novella I started back in January. I’m also planning to write 2,000 words of nonfiction every afternoon, so watch for this blog (and my other one) to get a lot busier in the coming months.

I’m gearing up to do all of the stuff I’d put off until spring, when I knew I’d have more energy. I had dedicated this first quarter of the year (and man, I cannot believe the first quarter of 2019 is almost over already) to finishing all of the stuff I started last year, and I’ve accomplished two-thirds of that goal in getting both Broke Author and Dominion of the Damned published. The only thing left from last year’s list is Deliverance of the Damned. I’m about halfway through my dry read of the rough draft, and so far I haven’t found any significant changes that need to be made, other than the prose needing a good polish. When I finish reading it, I’ll give it a polish and then I’ll be ready to seek beta readers, so give me a holler if you’d like to volunteer for that. Deliverance won’t be ready to publish by the end of this quarter, but if I can get through the first round of revisions by the end of the month, I’ll be satisfied. After that, the speed with which I can get it to publication will depend on how fast my beta readers and then my editor can turn it around. But I’m really hoping to get it out there by summer.

As for my second quarter plans, in addition to revising and editing Deliverance, I’ve got two novellas in the editing queue, counting the one I’m about to finish, which is a standalone, and I’m planning to write two more to complete the new series I started with the other one. I’m also planning to write a short story set in the Damned ‘verse, about the prison riot mentioned in Dominion, and what happened to Phyllis. I’ll be giving that one away to everyone who signs up to my newsletter, including those already signed up, so head here to sign up if you want to read it. Or just enter your e-mail address in the form below. The March issue will be going out later this week, so you’ll be just in time to get that in your inbox.

On the non-fiction side of things, I’ll be putting together a course or two, and I’m also planning to launch a podcast, but I’m still figuring out what that will look like, so I can’t say too much about that yet. I’m also trying to decide if I want to go ahead and tackle the next book in my Broke Author series, or put that off until fall.

Anyway, considering how everything always takes way longer than I think it will, even when I allow extra time, I’m sure these things will keep me busy well into summer.

What about you? Are you coming out of your winter hibernation and starting to feel alive again? Have you got big plans for spring? Tell me all about it in the comments!

