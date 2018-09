Now you can read the ENTIRE updated edition of Dominion of the Damned FREE on Wattpad! It won’t be up there for long — when I re-release the new edition on Kindle I’ll have to take it down.

If you haven’t read it, now’s your chance to get a free introduction to this trilogy, the second book of which is coming later this fall. And if you have read it? This is a perfect time to get your friends hooked on this series!

Still here? Well go on! Click here to read Dominion!