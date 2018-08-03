Read Dominion of the Damned FREE on Wattpad!

Posted on by Jean Marie Bauhaus

Dominion of the Damned Trilogy of the Damned Jean Marie Bauhaus

 

For the last few months, when I haven’t been drafting the sequel, I’ve been working on a revised edition of my vampires-in-a-zombie-apocalypse epic Dominion of the Damned. And for the last couple of weeks I’ve been posting it in serialized form on Wattpad. The first six chapters are available now, with a new chapter going up later today.

I’ll be re-releasing the new edition in e-book and paperback form, first in Kindle Unlimited for 90 days and then in wide release, once it’s all ready, all in the run-up to launching the sequel in time for Halloween(!). But if you don’t want to wait, or if you know someone you’d like to introduce to the ‘Verse of the Damned in a commitment-free way, check it out on Wattpad and tell all your friends!

 

