Read Dominion of the Damned FREE on Wattpad!

For the last few months, when I haven’t been drafting the sequel, I’ve been working on a revised edition of my vampires-in-a-zombie-apocalypse epic Dominion of the Damned. And for the last couple of weeks I’ve been posting it in serialized form on Wattpad. The first six chapters are available now, with a new chapter going up later today.

I’ll be re-releasing the new edition in e-book and paperback form, first in Kindle Unlimited for 90 days and then in wide release, once it’s all ready, all in the run-up to launching the sequel in time for Halloween(!). But if you don’t want to wait, or if you know someone you’d like to introduce to the ‘Verse of the Damned in a commitment-free way, check it out on Wattpad and tell all your friends!

<a href="https://jmbauhaus.wufoo.com/forms/r1l6mmnj13zvfei/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>