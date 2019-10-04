by Jean Marie Bauhaus

Pre-Order Deliverance of the Damned (Plus a Cover Reveal)!

Fast on the heels of my previous announcement about the new audio book version of Dominion of the Damned, I’m thrilled to announce that the long-awaited sequel, Deliverance of the Damned, is available for pre-order! Check out the cover below!

 

Deliverance of the Damned

 

This second installment in the Trilogy of the Damned is set to launch on November 8th. Order it now to have it automagically appear on your Kindle on that date!

