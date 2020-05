This week, get great deals on the first two books of the soon-to-be-completed Dominion of the Damned trilogy!

From now through this Friday, May 1, book one, Desolation, is FREE on Amazon!

And starting today and lasting through next Tuesday, May 5, book two, Evolution, is only 99 cents in the U.S. and 99 p. on Amazon UK!

No Kindle? No problem! Simply head here to download the free Kindle reading app for your smart phone, tablet or personal computer.