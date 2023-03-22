Don’t count your houses before they’re closed on.

When I said I’d start blogging here regularly again, I didn’t anticipate just how busy we were going to get, and how exhausted said busyness was going to make me. In the last few weeks, we looked at a lot of houses, which entailed a lot of driving, and a lot of people-ing, which plumb wore me out.

(By the by, in the middle of all of that, I debuted my new pen name and launched a new novel, which I’ve barely had time to tell anyone about. Follow me for more lessons on how NOT to do a book launch.)

Finally, after a lot of dithering and a lot of prayer, we made an offer on a house. We didn’t love it, it wasn’t on the amount of land we’d been hoping for, it had some issues, and it cost about twice as much as we wanted to spend. But it was the only house we looked at that seemed like it stood a chance of passing all of the USDA’s rigorous qualifications for financing, and we were so weary from this house hunt and the uncertainty of it all, we just wanted it to be over. And it was a cute house, appeared to be move-in ready, and it had a great view. If we lived there, I would never get tired of looking out the windows, which seemed like some small consolation for having to sacrifice a lot of our homesteading dreams and my deep desire to go on living in the woods.

So, like I said, we made an offer. And it was accepted.

At first, I was relieved. Finally, an open door and a clear way forward. But the relief quickly gave way to disappointment. Like, really, Lord? After all our praying and petitioning and asking and knocking, this is the door you chose to open? I was grateful but also struggling with all of the unanswered prayer wrapped up in this answer. I know my husband struggled, too. After all, there had been so many houses and properties we looked at that we loved, but they all had some nitpicky flaw that disqualified them for USDA financing. Like having an added on room with no vented heat. Or having a wood stove (which we wanted) but no central heat. Or having too much wooded area where we could maybe start a logging operation, or acreage that could possibly be subdivided and sold off, or having any kind of agricultural structure whatsoever, even a chicken coop.

Yes, you read that right. The Department of AGRICULTURE won’t finance a rural home that has any signs of practicing agriculture.

I also wrestled with anxiety over how we would afford the monthly payments on this house, with it being so far above our initial budget and my income having yet to pick back up to where it was last year.

But eventually, we both got to a point where we could honestly pray, “We trust you, Lord. If this is where you want us, so be it. We know you’ll work it all out and it will be good. Your will be done.”

Last Tuesday, we went to the inspection with that settled in our spirits and a sense of peace and cautious optimism. Optimism that waned and led back to uncertainty as the inspector found problem after problem. When we got the official report back that afternoon, it was clear that we wouldn’t be able to move forward. Even if the sellers agreed to make the extensive and costly repairs that the USDA would have required to be completed before they even set a closing date, we didn’t have time to wait for them to be done.

Another closed door. This one followed by a HUGE sense of relief, even though we were back to square one.

But that’s not the end. It was only the beginning. Because God was about to show off for us.

I’ll tell you how next time.

