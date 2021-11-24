Hello hello!

I hope you’re all having a relaxing Thanksgiving week (those of you who celebrate it, at any rate). I’m taking it easy this week to rest up from a few weeks of keeping up with an intense freelance writing workload before I dive back in next week. But I wanted to tell you about some final tweaks I made to my Dominion of the Damned trilogy:

I updated the covers (see below) — hopefully this makes it a bit clearer what readers can expect.

I merged the two parts of Revolution into a single volume.

AND I set Book One, Desolation, at only 99 cents from now until further notice.

Click here to find the complete trilogy on Amazon, and click here for links to everywhere else it’s sold.

Happy reading, and happy Thanksgiving!

