Let’s try this again – corrected link to Echoes in the Dark

I borked the link to Echoes in the Dark, my monthly newsletter that has more or less morphed into my new blog, in my last post. Here’s the correct link.
And in case that doesn’t work, you can find it here: jeanmariebauhaus.substack.com
Multipassionate Freelance Writer and Speculative Fiction Author
I borked the link to Echoes in the Dark, my monthly newsletter that has more or less morphed into my new blog, in my last post. Here’s the correct link.
And in case that doesn’t work, you can find it here: jeanmariebauhaus.substack.com