by Jean Marie Bauhaus

Let’s try this again – corrected link to Echoes in the Dark

I borked the link to Echoes in the Dark, my monthly newsletter that has more or less morphed into my new blog, in my last post. Here’s the correct link.

And in case that doesn’t work, you can find it here: jeanmariebauhaus.substack.com

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.