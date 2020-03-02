Update: Now with correct links!
If you’re subscribed to this here blog that is no longer a blog but is now a news page, you might consider subscribing to Echoes in the Dark, which began as my monthly author newsletter but has basically morphed into my new author blog since I switched it from Mailchimp to Substack.
I’ve got short weekly posts talking about my writing process and the progress of my current WIP, and longer monthly posts in which I share a weird story from my life and give a quick recap of the previous month. And this week, I’ve begun experimenting with adding a podcast format.
You can get all of that delivered straight to your inbox if you subscribe, but even if you don’t, you can still read it all here.
2 thoughts on “Echoes in the Dark is basically my blog now.”
Just letting you know that your link at the end of this post sends us to a goodreads review. I’m liking having everything delivered to my inbox though!!
Whaaat? I have no idea how that happened. But thanks for letting me know. I fixed it.
