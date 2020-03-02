by Jean Marie Bauhaus

Echoes in the Dark is basically my blog now.

 

Update: Now with correct links!

If you’re subscribed to this here blog that is no longer a blog but is now a news page, you might consider subscribing to Echoes in the Dark, which began as my monthly author newsletter but has basically morphed into my new author blog since I switched it from Mailchimp to Substack.

I’ve got short weekly posts talking about my writing process and the progress of my current WIP, and longer monthly posts in which I share a weird story from my life and give a quick recap of the previous month. And this week, I’ve begun experimenting with adding a podcast format.

You can get all of that delivered straight to your inbox if you subscribe, but even if you don’t, you can still read it all here.

