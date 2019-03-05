Book News: Dominion is Back, and All my Indies are Everywhere!

What I thought was going to be a quick project that would take a couple of months at most but ended up taking about as long as an actual pregnancy has finally reached fruition: the brand new, revised and updated edition of Dominion of the Damned has finally arrived. And I think it was worth the wait.

If you’re new around here, Dominion is my post-apocalyptic novel depicting what would happen if a zombie outbreak happened in a world in which vampires secretly existed. From the vampires’ perspective, this would be akin to a mad cow disease outbreak on steroids occurring at the same time as the blight from Interstellar killing off all vegetable matter. In other words, their choices would be reduced to take drastic action or starve. They choose drastic action, and humanity pays a steep price for those actions.

The novel centers on Hannah Jordan, a newly orphaned nursing student burdened with the responsibility of raising her infant brother, and her fight to keep them both alive in this terrible new world. Along the way she makes both enemies and allies and also finds love in unexpected places.

I first published this novel in 2012, and although it was well received with enthusiastic reviews and reader reactions, as I read it last year while gearing up to finally write the sequel, I realized that my writing style had matured since then, and I didn’t want there to be a noticeable difference between this book and the next. So I set out to give it another polish and then turned it over to my husband, who is a freelance editor, for what I expected to be a quick proofread. But then he found even more stuff that needed to be tightened up or smoothed over, so it took longer than I’d counted on. And then we had to move, and then holidays, and life, and so on.

But he finally got the last of the edits done last week, and since there weren’t actually that many, it didn’t take that long for me to comb through and apply them. And now the revised edition is finally here, all new and improved, and I can cross that project off my list just in time to start revisions on the sequel, praise the Lord and hallelujah.

If you previously purchased a Kindle copy of Dominion you should be able to log into your cloud library and download the new version, if it didn’t get automagically pushed to your device. It includes a first look at the sequel, so you might want to grab it just to read that, if you didn’t already see it when I sent it to my newsletter last fall.

If Dominion is new to you, you can find links to all the retailers currently carrying it here.

In other book news…

Yesterday, all of the indie books I had re-enrolled in Kindle Select expired, so as of today they are no longer available in Kindle Unlimited. But I once again put them in the queue for wide distribution, so in a day or two they’ll be available at all the major ebook retailers in addition to Amazon.

You can find all the links to all the books here.

Whew.

Counting this new edition of Dominion, that’s three books released in three months. I hope that’s enough to tide y’all over for a while, because I’ve got three more books in the queue that need to be revised and edited (including a novella that I’m about two-thirds finished drafting), so I’ll be taking a break from publishing anything new during the spring quarter to focus on getting these books ready to release over the back half of the year.

Onward!