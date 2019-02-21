Books Leaving Kindle Unlimited in March

Back in December, I removed most of my indie titles from non-Amazon retailers and enrolled them in Kindle Unlimited and the Kindle Prime Lending Library. That enrollment will end on March 4th, and I don’t plan to renew it.

That means, if you’re subscribed to Prime or KU, you’ve got until March 4th to borrow and read the following titles:

Eucha Falls

Fragments & Fancies

Midnight Snacks (this one is free for everyone through this Sunday, after which it goes back to free for KU subscribers and $4.99 for everyone else)

Sniny: A Clockwork Fairytale

Weather Witch

After March 4th, they’ll once again be available at all major e-book retailers!