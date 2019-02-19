Free for a Limited Time: Midnight Snacks

Posted on by Jean Marie Bauhaus

From now through Sunday, get the Kindle version of my horror collection, Midnight Snacks, absolutely free!

This collection of Twilight Zone-esque shorts includes flash fiction set in the Trilogy of the Damned universe, a short story that has been favorably compared to works by Richard Bachman (aka Stephen King), and fan favorite Eucha Falls, my creepy pasta-inspired novelette about the haunted site of an abandoned amusement park.

Click here to grab your copy before it returns to its regular retail price of $4.99!

 

