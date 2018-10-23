Who Wants Free Books?

Posted on by Jean Marie Bauhaus

Otherworldly Romance share 1

Who doesn’t want free books, amiright?

I’ve teamed up with a number of other authors on three different upcoming seasonal promotions, each of which are packed with e-book freebies. Whether you like paranormal romance, urban fantasy, dystopian, horror, thrillers or cozy romance, there should be something to your liking. This is a great way to discover new authors and get introduced to some fantastic book series!

Here are the details:

October 20th – November 10thOtherworldly Romance Choose from over two dozen free paranormal romance e-books and enter to win a $30 gift card!

October 26th – 28thThe Halloween Free Book Party – Giving away free e-books in the horror, thriller, dystopian and paranormal romance genres. You can also win other prizes and a $20 Amazon gift card!

November 23rd – December 23rdWinter Cozy Romance Reads – I don’t have a link or details for this one yet, but keep an eye on the Free Group Deals page at BookCave!

Hope to see you there!

